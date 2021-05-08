Rahane gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the 32-year-old batsman was retained as Virat Kohli's deputy for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent away series in England.

''Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if you're eligible,'' tweeted Rahane along with his picture.

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Now, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.

