Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout; Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers and more

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is hoping to receive a wild card to play in either of the ATP events in Geneva or Lyon from May 17. Sport-NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team-Forbes The average value of the world's 50 leading sports teams rose to $3.43 billion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/?sh=5c3b9a692254 on Friday that was topped by the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-05-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 13:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout; Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in.

NBA roundup: Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers

Paul George scored 24 points as the host Los Angeles Clippers completed a three-game season-series sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 118-94 win Thursday. Kawhi Leonard totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and eight rebounds. The Clippers moved past the Denver Nuggets by a half-game into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

Phil Mickelson loses focus in rough round at Wells Fargo

Phil Mickelson thought he played well in Round 1 on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship; in Round 2 he said he wasn't doing enough high-level thinking en route to a 4-over 75. "I just wasn't sharp," he said, later providing an example from his water-bound tee shot on No. 14. "I stepped in there, I was going to hit a draw, standing over it, I'm going to hit a fade and I just made an awful swing, lunged forward on it."

Tennis-Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters

Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the Madrid Open quarter-finals stage 6-4 6-4 by German Alex Zverev on Friday. Nadal, a five-time winner in the Spanish capital, was the favourite and top seed having lifted the Barcelona Open trophy last month but played below par on a sweltering spring day.

Motor racing: F1 working with teams to find future American drivers

Formula One is working with teams to identify U.S. drivers who might make it to grand prix racing but none are likely to come through in the near term, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Friday. The most recent was Alexander Rossi who started five races with a highest placing of 12th for the now-defunct Marussia team in 2015 before leaving to go on and win the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016.

NHL roundup: Point in OT loss to Vegas sends Blues to postseason

Jonathan Marchessault scored with 17.7 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in Las Vegas. Despite the loss, the Blues clinched the final playoff spot in the West Division. Fourth-place St. Louis got a point for losing in overtime while the Los Angeles Kings lost 3-2 in regulation to the Colorado Avalanche.

Murray to practise with Djokovic in Rome before return from injury

Britain's Andy Murray will practise with world number one Novak Djokovic and Argentine Diego Schwartzman in Rome on Sunday as part of plans to return to the ATP Tour after an injury lay-off. Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is hoping to receive a wild card to play in either of the ATP events in Geneva or Lyon from May 17.

Sport-NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team-Forbes

The average value of the world's 50 leading sports teams rose to $3.43 billion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/?sh=5c3b9a692254 on Friday that was topped by the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Forbes said the average value of the world's 50 most valuable teams on the list was up 11% from last year's ranking.

Olympics-Coates says opposition a 'concern' but Tokyo Games will go ahead

Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while Japanese sentiment turning against the Tokyo Games was a "concern", he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting showpiece would not go ahead. Questions have been raised about the viability of staging the Games in July and August with Tokyo in a state of emergency as Japan continues to struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB roundup: Reds' Wade Miley throws season's 4th no-hitter

Cincinnati left-hander Wade Miley threw the fourth no-hitter of the young baseball season on Friday, leading the Reds to a 3-0 win over the host Cleveland Indians. Miley (4-2) struck out eight and walked one. The 34-year-old veteran needed only eight pitches to navigate the ninth inning, and he tossed 114 for the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DKMS-BMST Thalassemia Programmes Raising Hope For Thalassemia Patients In India

BENGALURU, India, May 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- World Thalassemia Day is observed every year on 8th May to raise awareness on the growing burden of Thalassemia. Thalassemia is a genetic condition in which a defect in the protein hemoglobin redu...

Libya presidency denies armed groups attacked hotel where it meets

A senior official at Libyas new Presidency Council denied on Saturday that groups who entered a hotel where the body meets had been armed or used force, playing down an incident that had appeared to illustrate the risks facing the unity gov...

Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

In mid-April, A drone strike early on Saturday targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts US troops, causing only minor damage and no casualties, Iraqs military and the US-led coalition said. The pore-dawn attack damaged a hangar, tweeted ...

COVID-19: Kerala under complete lockdown

Shutting shops, suspending public vehicle transport and strictly restricting the on-road movement of people, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning to contain the massive spread of COVID-19 pandemic.The restrictions came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021