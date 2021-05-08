Left Menu

Fireworks damage Amsterdam cafe frequented by Ajax fans

No fans will be allowed at the match because of coronavirus lockdown measures.Police in Amsterdam said they are investigating the incident at the Vak West cafe.Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam on Friday who is suspected of involvement in a series of similar blasts in Rotterdam including at two bars known as meeting places for Feyenoord fans.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 08-05-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 13:28 IST
Fireworks damage Amsterdam cafe frequented by Ajax fans

A blast likely caused by powerful fireworks late Friday night smashed the front window of a cafe in Amsterdam that is known as a gathering place for fans of soccer club Ajax.

The incident came a day after a similar blast damaged a bar in Rotterdam frequented by fans of rival club Feyenoord.

Nobody was hurt in either of the blasts, which happened before the final meeting of the season between Ajax and Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon. No fans will be allowed at the match because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Police in Amsterdam said they are investigating the incident at the Vak West cafe.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam on Friday who is suspected of involvement in a series of similar blasts in Rotterdam including at two bars known as meeting places for Feyenoord fans. Police said in a tweet that they are still investigating the motive.

Ajax won the Dutch Eredivisie league last week for the 35th time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DKMS-BMST Thalassemia Programmes Raising Hope For Thalassemia Patients In India

BENGALURU, India, May 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- World Thalassemia Day is observed every year on 8th May to raise awareness on the growing burden of Thalassemia. Thalassemia is a genetic condition in which a defect in the protein hemoglobin redu...

Libya presidency denies armed groups attacked hotel where it meets

A senior official at Libyas new Presidency Council denied on Saturday that groups who entered a hotel where the body meets had been armed or used force, playing down an incident that had appeared to illustrate the risks facing the unity gov...

Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

In mid-April, A drone strike early on Saturday targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts US troops, causing only minor damage and no casualties, Iraqs military and the US-led coalition said. The pore-dawn attack damaged a hangar, tweeted ...

COVID-19: Kerala under complete lockdown

Shutting shops, suspending public vehicle transport and strictly restricting the on-road movement of people, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning to contain the massive spread of COVID-19 pandemic.The restrictions came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021