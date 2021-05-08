Left Menu

Rani Rampal and teammates have recovered from COVID-19

India women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday informed that all teammates including her and staff have recovered from COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:49 IST
India women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday informed that all teammates including her and staff have recovered from COVID-19. The hockey players had tested positive for the coronavirus upon return from their respective hometowns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru in April.

Apart from Rani, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, and Sushila had also contracted the virus. In addition, two members of the support staff had also tested positive for the Covid-19. "Thank you everyone for the love and mental support through messages/calls during last two weeks. Me and my teammates and support staff are fully recovered from the COVID now. Feeling blessed to have u all as members from our own hockey fraternity/ friends/fans," Rani said in a statement on Twitter.

"Special thanks to Hockey India and SAI for taking our good care. Extremely sad to know that so many people are losing their love ones, my prayers for them. Please help as much as u can in any way for your near and dear ones. Let's fight this pandemic together. Stay safe wear mask and follow all Covid19 guidelines strictly," she added. All the players and support staff were asymptomatic and had been isolated and kept under observation at the SAI NCOE Bangalore, SAI had informed.

The 25-member core probable group for the Tokyo Olympic Games reported for the National Coaching Camp after a 10-day break on April 18. The group underwent mandatory quarantine before commencing their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

