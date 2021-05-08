Rugby-Crusaders overcome Chiefs to retain Super Rugby Aotearoa title

Left Menu

A packed house was treated to an exhibition of the best of New Zealand rugby from both sides before the hosts secured a 12th Super Rugby title, a second in the domestic edition and a fifth in a row. Winger Sevu Reece and fullback Will Jordan scored tries in the first 16 minutes but thereafter the Crusaders -- reduced to 13 men in the second half -- had to rely on the boot of flyhalf Richie Mo'unga to keep the Chiefs at arm's length.

08-05-2021
The Canterbury Crusaders had to scrap for it but overcame a courageous Waikato Chiefs 24-13 in a thrilling final to retain the Super Rugby Aotearoa title at their Christchurch Stadium fortress on Saturday. A packed house was treated to an exhibition of the best of New Zealand rugby from both sides before the hosts secured a 12th Super Rugby title, a second in the domestic edition and a fifth in a row.

Winger Sevu Reece and fullback Will Jordan scored tries in the first 16 minutes but thereafter the Crusaders -- reduced to 13 men in the second half -- had to rely on the boot of flyhalf Richie Mo'unga to keep the Chiefs at arm's length. Damian McKenzie scored all the points for the Chiefs with a converted try and two penalties but the fullback will rue his usual accuracy from the tee deserting him for a period around halftime when he missed three shots at goal.

