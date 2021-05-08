Left Menu

India women's hockey captain Rani, six teammates recover from COVID-19

Special thanks to Hockey India SAi for taking our good care. Rani urged the countrymen to take precautions and extend all possible help to the needy in these difficult times.Extremely sad to know about that so many people are losing their loved ones, my prayers for them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:02 IST
India women's hockey captain Rani, six teammates recover from COVID-19

Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, her six team-mates and two support staff members have recovered from COVID-19 infection after spending two weeks in quarantine at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

The six other India players are Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila while the two support staff are video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard.

All seven tested positive following the Indian women's hockey core group's return to the national camp in Bengaluru on April 24 after a 10-day break. All of them were asymptomatic.

''Thank you everyone for the love and mental support through messages/calls during the last two weeks. Me and my teammates and support staff are fully recovered from the COVID now,'' Rani said in a statement on her Twitter handle.

''Feeling blessed to have u all as members from our hockey fraternity/friends/fans. Special thanks to Hockey India SAi for taking our good care.'' Rani urged the countrymen to take precautions and extend all possible help to the needy in these difficult times.

''Extremely sad to know about that so many people are losing their loved ones, my prayers for them. Please help as much as u can in any way for your near and dear ones. ''Let's fight this pandemic together. Stay safe, wear mask and follow all Covid19 guidelines strictly,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

