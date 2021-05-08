Left Menu

Rugby-Crusaders overcome Chiefs to retain Super Rugby Aotearoa title

"We did our absolute best, we threw everything at them, we just weren't good enough tonight," said Chiefs captain Brad Weber. "The Crusaders were incredibly clinical, even with guys in the bin." Damian McKenzie scored all their points with a converted try and two penalties but the fullback will rue his usual accuracy from the tee deserting him for a period around halftime when he missed three shots at goal. A long Mo'unga pass gave Reece just enough room to score his fifth try of the season in the seventh minute and Jordan chased down a David Havili grubber for the second.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:26 IST
Rugby-Crusaders overcome Chiefs to retain Super Rugby Aotearoa title

The Canterbury Crusaders had to fight hard to overcome a courageous Waikato Chiefs side 24-13 in a thrilling final and retain the Super Rugby Aotearoa title at their Christchurch Stadium fortress on Saturday.

Winger Sevu Reece and fullback Will Jordan scored tries in the first 16 minutes but thereafter the Crusaders -- reduced to 13 men in the second half with two men in the sin bin -- had to rely on the boot of Richie Mo'unga to keep the Chiefs at bay. The flyhalf kicked a conversion, three penalties and a drop goal and, just as importantly, banged the ball into the corners to keep the Chiefs in their own half late in the game.

"Tonight was an awesome effort, so proud of the boys," said captain Scott Barrett. "We got down to 13 men there for a while, it was tough. We probably had to lift a little but Richie and the backs put us in the right area of the field and our defence did the rest."

The Crusaders have never lost a home post-season match, let alone a final, and the south island powerhouse claimed a fifth Super Rugby title in a row and a 12th in total. PACKED HOUSE

Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Chiefs played a full part in an exhibition of the best of New Zealand rugby played out in front of a packed house. "We did our absolute best, we threw everything at them, we just weren't good enough tonight," said Chiefs captain Brad Weber.

"The Crusaders were incredibly clinical, even with guys in the bin." Damian McKenzie scored all their points with a converted try and two penalties but the fullback will rue his usual accuracy from the tee deserting him for a period around halftime when he missed three shots at goal.

A long Mo'unga pass gave Reece just enough room to score his fifth try of the season in the seventh minute and Jordan chased down a David Havili grubber for the second. McKenzie slotted his first penalty between those scores and in the 20th minute had an impact with ball in hand.

The Chiefs called a 13-man lineout at the Crusaders' line and, in the ensuing chaos, centre Alex Nankivell broke away and fired an outrageous offload to set his fullback free for a dash to the corner. Mo'unga kicked a penalty to give the hosts a 15-10 lead and that was the end of the scoring until well into the second half.

McKenzie finally found his range just before the hour mark and the Chiefs sniffed a chance with Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor and Reece in the sin bin for dangerous tackles. The Crusaders muscled up, however, and Mo'unga showed the game management skills that earned him the All Blacks number 10 shirt to carry them home. /

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Preity Zinta receives second jab of COVID vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

Bollywood star Preity Zinta joined the clan of Bollywood celebrities who took the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine -- by receiving the second shot of vaccine on Saturday. The Koi Mil Gaya star took to Instagram and shared her pictures at ...

229 taxmen died of COVID; Thakur says nations will remain grateful

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday condoled the death of 229 taxmen in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications, saying the nation will always remain grateful to them.The minister said that as many as 110 official...

India's role as major regional and global player will continue to expand: PM Modi and Portuguese PM

Indias role as a major regional and global player is set to expand over the coming years and its journey with the European Union in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, Prime Minister Nare...

Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths. Taking to T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021