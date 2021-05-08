Left Menu

Mother's Day: Members of Indian men and women's hockey team send greetings

With the Olympic Games just around the corner, both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams are making each and every day of their training sessions count at the ongoing national camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru.

Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

With the Olympic Games just around the corner, both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams are making each and every day of their training sessions count at the ongoing national camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru. As mothers around the globe will be honoured on Mother's Day -- Sunday -- athletes from the Indian hockey contingent used the opportunity to thank their mothers for their unconditional and endless love, prayer, and support that has helped them achieve success in the sport.

To celebrate those special women in their lives, Indian men's hockey team star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh expressed that mothers play a very important role in a sports person's life. "Moms play a very important role in our lives, who always think about their children before thinking about themselves. I would like to say that whenever I face any difficulties, I always talk to my mom, and it feels like everything is fine after talking to her. She gives good guidance. I have reached this level because of my mom. I would like to wish all the mothers a very Happy Mother's day," expressed Harmanpreet Singh in an official Hockey India release.

Indian women's forward Navneet Kaur thanked her mother by saying, "Mom is Wow." She further added, "Right from my diet to my clothes, she has always taken care of each and everything. Since my mom is a homemaker, she has always wished that her daughter should do something different, and because of her, I am being able to play for my nation. I can't thank you enough mom. Every mother does their best for their children and I salute all of them. Wish you a very Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there." Her teammate, Neha Goyal credits her mother for giving everything she has achieved and giving her a good life. "My mom has always supported me and she has struggled a lot to help me reach here. I don't have a father and we are three sisters, but she has never let us feel our father's absence. She has worked hard in factories for daily wages to make my life better, and I would like to say thank you Mumma for giving me a good life. You are the reason why I am standing here," said the 24-year-old midfielder.

Like his compatriots, Indian men's hockey team striker Dilpreet Singh too spoke of the contributions his mother has made in his career. "My mother has been my biggest support system. Her support has made me the person I am today. Thank You, mom. And, Happy mother's day to all the moms," said the young striker, who is at the National Camp preparing for the Olympic Games. (ANI)

