With the LaLiga approaching the end of the season and the title race closely poised -- four teams have a possible shot at the title -- it is expected that the games this weekend can seal the fate for one of the teams and a clear view of the leader can be got.

Suarez has turned around Atletico Madrid's fortune, feels Dalima Chhibber
Luis Suarez (Photo/ Atletico Madrid Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With the LaLiga approaching the end of the season and the title race closely poised -- four teams have a possible shot at the title -- it is expected that the games this weekend can seal the fate for one of the teams and a clear view of the leader can be got. LaLiga has a massive fan base in India and the excitement did catch on to two Indian women's national team footballers Dalima Chhiber and Aditi Chauhan. Both came together on LaLiga's Facebook page to discuss the final stages of the season.

Both Dalima and Aditi are strong Barcelona fans, and in a candid conversation, both revealed that they want Messi's team to lift the title. Aditi said: "Barcelona keeps giving us heart attacks, but I think we still have a chance.... Very interesting last few matches of this league now but I hope Barcelona can turn things around this season".

She was awestruck with Messi's form in the game against Valencia. "You could see a different kind of Messi on the field. He was running around trying to chase the ball and make more attacks and that confidence showed in his free-kick as well. I think it just pure brilliance from Messi in the game. However, yes, we did concede the second goal that is when I got a little anxious, but I am glad we got the 3 points that we needed," she said. For Dalima, Suarez's inclusion in the Atletico Madrid team has proven to be an important factor. "I feel that Suarez has been the X-factor for Atletico Madrid's success because this team for such a long time was lacking a scorer and because of him, they got a converter and a goal scorer. We can also totally see that in the stats, he is one of the top 4 strikers in LaLiga and he is getting those crucial goals.

"Even with Barcelona when he played, he has been one of the major factors, and his combination with Messi, his posture, and composure in this tough situation being able to convert has been great. I feel that has turned Atletico's success around and that is why we can see them scoring so many goals and it boosts the contest. Therefore, for me, he has been the X factor." When Aditi asked Dalima who has been the best coach from the top 4 teams, Dalima picked Zidane. "I would definitely say Zidane because I have seen the consistency in his work. Honestly, Madrid has faced many injuries that have come their way but still tactically, he has been able to manage the team and get such great results, that is truly commendable. It has been over 4 years for him with the club if you look at the stats you will see he has been consistent. Therefore, I think this has been a commendable job for him as a coach," she said. (ANI)

