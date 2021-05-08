Left Menu

Postponed IPL 2021 should be held in UK in September, says Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wants the remaining matches of this years postponed Indian Premier League to be shifted to the United Kingdom in September, instead of the UAE.Pietersen feels moving the IPL to UK would be the best decision as there is a window in September just after England host India in a five-match Test series that concludes on September 14.I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September, but I actually think the IPL should move to the UK.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:42 IST
Postponed IPL 2021 should be held in UK in September, says Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wants the remaining matches of this year's postponed Indian Premier League to be shifted to the United Kingdom in September, instead of the UAE.

Pietersen feels moving the IPL to UK would be the best decision as there is a window in September just after England host India in a five-match Test series that concludes on September 14.

''I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September, but I actually think the IPL should move to the UK. ''There is a window in September after the England vs India Test series has finished. All the best Indian players would already be there, and all of the best English players would be available as well,'' Pietersen wrote in a column for Betway.

The 40-year-old right-hander, who also served as England captain for a brief period, said the weather in September would be ideal to host cricket matches in England. ''Mid-to-late September is the most beautiful time in the UK. They could use Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and the two London grounds. There is also a good chance that crowds will be allowed in the grounds. and there will be great atmospheres. ''The IPL has been to the UAE; it's been to South Africa, and I think England would now be the perfect place to house the remaining fixtures,'' Pietersen said. Pietersen made the statement after four English counties -- Middlesex, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lancashire -- have expressed interest in hosting the remaining 31 games of the IPL, which was postponed after multiple players and support staff tested COVID positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Preity Zinta receives second jab of COVID vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

Bollywood star Preity Zinta joined the clan of Bollywood celebrities who took the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine -- by receiving the second shot of vaccine on Saturday. The Koi Mil Gaya star took to Instagram and shared her pictures at ...

229 taxmen died of COVID; Thakur says nations will remain grateful

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday condoled the death of 229 taxmen in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications, saying the nation will always remain grateful to them.The minister said that as many as 110 official...

India's role as major regional and global player will continue to expand: PM Modi and Portuguese PM

Indias role as a major regional and global player is set to expand over the coming years and its journey with the European Union in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, Prime Minister Nare...

Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths. Taking to T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021