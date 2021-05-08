COVID-19: Pant to make donation to Hemkunt Foundation to aid India's fight against pandemic

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Saturday announced that he would be making a donation to Hemkunt Foundation to help provide oxygen cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits, and much more to those suffering across the country. "I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide 02 cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits and much more to those suffering across the country. I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities, which do not have the capacity of medical infrastructure than that of the major cities," Pant said in an official statement on Twitter.

"I urge everyone to contribute in their own way so that we can help reach the remotest parts of the country and spread awareness about COVID relief and vaccination programs being run by the central and state governments. Please remember to stay safe, follow safety protocols, and get vaccinated, when possible," he added. India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis.

"The scale of despair across our country has been immense and something I have been deeply affected by. As someone who has seen personal loss up close, my heart goes out to all the families who have suffered over the past year and I pray for the souls of those who have left us," said Pant. "One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause. I salute our frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly to help India throughout the past year. However, the cause of helping India overcome these unprecedented times needs all our collective efforts," he added.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma have also joined hands with the crowd-funding platform Ketto to start their fundraising campaign 'In This Together' with an aim to raise Rs 7 crore to help India in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple has also contributed Rs 2 crore for this initiative. India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. With this the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day. (ANI)

