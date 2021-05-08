The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-VIRUS-PRASIDH Prasidh Krishna tests positive for coronavirus Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasdih Krishna has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine in his home town Bengaluru, a BCCI source said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SEIFERT-VIRUS NZ's Seifert tests positive for COVID-19, will receive treatment in Chennai Christchurch, May 8 (PTI) New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the postponed 2021 edition of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the charter flight back home with other players and support staff.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PIETERSEN Postponed IPL 2021 should be held in UK in September, says Pietersen London, May 8 (PTI) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wants the remaining matches of this year's postponed Indian Premier League to be shifted to the United Kingdom in September, instead of the UAE.

SPO-HOCK-VIRUS-RAVINDER-2NDLD DEATH Moscow Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh succumbs to COVID New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Former India hockey player and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side, Ravider Pal Singh, died on Saturday morning in Lucknow after battling COVID-19 for nearly two weeks.

SPO-TENNIS-BOPANNA Bopanna-Shapovalov go down fighting in Madrid Open quarters Madrid, May 8 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov of Canada fought hard before losing in three sets to German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Madrid Open here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-VIRUS-RECOVERY India women's hockey captain Rani, six teammates recover from COVID-19 New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, her six team-mates and two support staff members have recovered from COVID-19 infection after spending two weeks in quarantine at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

SPO-SHOOT-MOUDGIL Not safe to do individual training in India, Croatia is safer: Moudgil New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Olympic-bound rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil does not mind being away from home till the end of the Tokyo Games as she feels training in Croatia will be safer than in a coronavirus-ravaged India.

SPO-SHOOT-ABHISHEK Asian Games bronze gave me confidence I can achieve more: Olympic-bound shooter Abhishek New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Known as a 'hobby shooter' in the initial days of his career, Olympic-bound Abhishek Verma says the bronze medal he won in the 2018 Asian Games gave him the belief that he can achieve much more as a marksman.

SPO-WREST-IND-OLY-QUALIFICATION India's Greco Roman wrestlers bite dust at World Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia Sofia (Bulgaria), May 8 (PTI) Putting up an abject show, India's Greco Roman wrestlers drew a blank at the World Olympic Qualifiers as none of them could earn a Tokyo Games quota, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE-VACCINATION Rahane gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPO-SAI-IOA-GROUP SAI forms working group with IOA to help ex-athletes during COVID New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have formed a working group to help former international athletes and coaches in battling the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

