Left Menu

Verstappen edges Hamilton in 3rd practice at Spanish GP

Norris, who is a distant third in the points standings, finished with the sixth-best time.Later, Hamilton will aim for his 100th career pole position.Hamilton won the season opener in Bahrain and last weeks race in Portugal.

PTI | Montmelo | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:28 IST
Verstappen edges Hamilton in 3rd practice at Spanish GP
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Max33Verstappen)

Max Verstappen edged Lewis Hamilton for the fastest time in the third and final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Saturday's qualifying.

Verstappen pushed his Red Bull to a session-best lap of 1 minute, 17.83 seconds.

Hamilton, who leads Verstappen by eight points in the Formula One standings, was just 0.23 slower in his Mercedes.

Verstappen had finished the first two practice sessions on Friday with the second-and ninth-fastest times.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had the third- and fourth-fastest times, respectively, just ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas on Saturday.

The final practice session under sunny skies near Barcelona was incident-free except for a tire puncture that sent Lando Norris' McLaren into the gravel momentarily. Norris, who is a distant third in the points standings, finished with the sixth-best time.

Later, Hamilton will aim for his 100th career pole position.

Hamilton won the season opener in Bahrain and last week's race in Portugal. Verstappen won the season's second race in Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Fire at chemical factory in Ambernath; no casualties

A fire broke out at a chemical factory at a village in Ambernath of Maharashtras Thane district in the early hours of Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.The blaze erupted around 12.30 am at a che...

War against COVID to be fought collectively, with public participation: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the war against COVID has to be fought collectively as the optimum results cannot be achieved without peoples participation.He stressed the need to address the issues of social concern with a h...

Eight COVID-19 survivors die of black fungus in Maha: DMER

At least eight COVID-19 survivors have died due to mucormycosis, a fungal infection, during treatment in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Saturday, adding the total 200 such patients are being treated.According to Dr Tatyarao Lahane, ...

COVID: Haryana govt to launch door-to-door screening drive for villages

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Saturday said his government has decided to launch a door-to-door screening drive to detect coronavirus cases at villages, according to a statement.We have to protect rural areas from this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021