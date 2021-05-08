No feelings of revenge, says Tuchel as PSG crash out of UCL

Left Menu

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he has no feelings of revenge nor does he want to gloat after reaching the finals of the Champions League, while former side Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the competition.

Updated: 08-05-2021
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he has no feelings of revenge nor does he want to gloat after reaching the finals of the Champions League, while former side Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the competition. Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-final to reach the finals and now the side would lock horns against Manchester City in the summit clash on May 29 in Istanbul.

Tuchel had been sacked by PSG last year in December and then he went on to take the charge of Chelsea. PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City. "No, I don't have these feelings in me. It's of course very satisfying on a personal level to be there again, but not because of what happened in December. I'm just absolutely grateful to arrive again in a Champions League final because it's absolutely huge. I'm grateful to have the chance to work in football in general and at this kind of level, and super grateful to the people around me who push me, give me confidence and trust, and to have the challenge now here in Chelsea feels so good from the first moment," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"To arrive with this club and team in Istanbul is a huge reward for me personally, but not in terms like I said of any revenge or extra satisfying that PSG are not there. I am there, I don't think in these terms, it's always a team effort we try hard like any team to have the biggest success. It feels absolutely right where we are right now, and that's what I am enjoying," he added. Talking further about his point, Tuchel said: "So keep on going, I try to bring out the best in myself every day. We have two big finals now, and three big matches in the league."

Chelsea and Manchester City will lock horns against each other later today in the Premier League. The Blues will then host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge four days later. (ANI)

