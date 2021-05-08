Soccer-Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025 - club

Soccer-Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025 - clubReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:08 IST
Brazil forward Neymar has signed a new contract with Paris St Germain that will keep him in the French capital until 2025, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.
Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270 million).
