Soccer-Mourinho arrival in Rome marked with 'Special One' ice cream

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:29 IST
Jose Mourinho's appointment as AS Roma coach has been commemorated in true Italian style - with his own flavour of ice cream. The Portuguese, named as Paulo Fonseca's successor on Tuesday, will take charge of the Italian capital club at the end of the season.

To mark his arrival, a Rome ice cream parlour has created a "Special One" flavour, described as a "breath of fresh air, joy and energy". It is a citrus flavour mixed with white chocolate. Mourinho's return to Italy, where he last coached Inter Milan to an unprecedented treble 11 years ago, was also greeted with a mural on the walls of the Testaccio neighbourhood showing the coach riding a Vespa wearing a Roma scarf.

