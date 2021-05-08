Neymar extends contract with PSG until 2025

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday announced that Brazilian striker Neymar Jr has signed a contract extension for a further three seasons with the club until June 30, 2025. Since joining the club in 2017, the Brazilian international (103 caps, 64 goals) has carved out a place among the Paris Saint-Germain club legends.

With 85 goals and 51 assists in his 112 games for the club, PSG's twinkle-toed no.10 has also broken into the top ten scorers in the club's history. Neymar Jr has won 9 trophies so far with the Rouge & Bleu: three Ligue 1 titles (2018, 2019 & 2020), two Coupes de France (2018 & 2020), two Coupes de la Ligue (2018, & 2020) and two Trophees des Champions (2018 & 2020).

The attacker also played a key role in Paris Saint-Germain's run to the club's first ever Champions League final in 2020, the year of the club's 50th anniversary. "I'm really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain," said Neymar Jr in an official PSG release.

"I'm very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club. These are things that make me believe even more in this great project. I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here," he added. PSG is currently at the second place in Ligue 1 standings with 75 points from 35 games. The side is four points behind table-toppers Lille. (ANI)

