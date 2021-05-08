Left Menu

No possibility of ODI series against Sri Lanka being rescheduled: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said that there is no possibility of the ODI series against Sri Lanka being rescheduled.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:35 IST
No possibility of ODI series against Sri Lanka being rescheduled: BCB
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said that there is no possibility of the ODI series against Sri Lanka being rescheduled. The three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is slated to begin on May 23 and all the three ODIs will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"This is definitely a challenge. We are trying to work with the government protocol to bring the crew. We are also looking at other options. We might bring crew from other countries where cricket is being currently played," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying. "There is no possibility of the series being rescheduled. Of course there are challenges. We have the green signal about the cricketers from Sri Lanka. We are hopeful that they can join training within a day or two after testing negative," he added.

It is not yet clear whether Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will have to do a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Bangladesh from India. Shakib has cleared the first of multiple Covid-19 tests with a negative result while Rahman awaits his result. "We are working step by step. Those coming from India have a different, more difficult protocol. We are hopeful of hearing a good result. One has to keep in mind that we are not getting any special privilege. International cricket has a different protocol during these times. Generally a person who arrives in a passenger aircraft has to do one test and follow the government protocol. They don't have to do another test," said Chowdhury.

"Those taking part in sporting events have to follow a particular protocol, take those tests at the prescribed time. They can only take part when they are negative in those tests. It is not the same protocol for general people," he added. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP logs 20,065 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

Amaravati, May 8 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported 20,065 fresh cases of Covid-19, 19,272 recoveries and 96 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.Saturdays toll was the highest after the 97 during the first wave on August 22 last year.Th...

Umesh Yadav receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India pacer Umesh Yadav on Saturday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination done. A big thank you to all our health care workers and I urge everyone to get vaccinated when you get the opportunity, Umesh said in a tweet.Earl...

Most Delhi residents favour extension of lockdown by at least a week: Survey

Around 85 per cent of the Delhi residents surveyed support extension of lockdown by at least a week while 47 per cent favour 3-week lockdown extension, according to a survey conducted by online platform LocalCircles.Around 84 per cent respo...

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the countrys health directorate said on Saturday, weeks after it sealed its borders with its neighbour.Six cases of the Indian vari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021