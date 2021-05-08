Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton takes his 100th pole

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:49 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton takes his 100th pole
Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Lewis Hamilton Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took the 100th pole position of his Formula One career at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver is the first Formula, One driver, to reach a century of pole positions.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified on the front row alongside the Briton, with Valtteri Bottas qualifying third for Mercedes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will continue to play positive role in deepening shared understanding of Arctic: Vardhan

India will continue to play a positive role in deepening shared understanding of the Arctic through observation, research, capacity building and international cooperation, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.Participating...

Centre should distribute oxygen to states on basis of number of patients: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Centre to distribute oxygen and medicines to states on the basis of a number of COVID-19 patients.He also said that till a large number of people are not vaccinated against the cor...

COVID has amplified ups and downs, says Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Saturday said it is a period of short forecast horizons and amplified ups and downs due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has put the spotlight on not just the role of governments but of ...

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts whole network after cyber attack

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyber attack that industry sources said was caused by ransomware software. Colonials network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the popu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021