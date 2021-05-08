Motor racing-Hamilton takes his 100th pole

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took the 100th pole position of his Formula One career at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver is the first Formula, One driver, to reach a century of pole positions.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified on the front row alongside the Briton, with Valtteri Bottas qualifying third for Mercedes.

