FACTBOX-Motor racing-Milestones on the way to Hamilton's 100 poles

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:54 IST
Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Lewis Hamilton Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula, One driver, to take 100 pole positions on Saturday, doing so at the Spanish Grand Prix. The following looks at the other landmark poles in the Mercedes driver's career: 1 - Hamilton's first pole came in Canada, six races into his 2007 debut season with McLaren. He was 22 years and 154 days old. He also won the race.

10 - The Briton chalked up his 10th pole in Hungary in 2008, still with McLaren. He finished fifth in a race won by teammate Heikki Kovalainen, Finn's only F1 win. 20 - Hamilton reached 20 in Australia at the start of the 2012 season. He finished third, with teammate Jenson Button winning.

30 - Hamilton converted pole into victory in Hungary, 2013 33 - The 2014 Malaysian Grand Prix saw Hamilton equal the late Jim Clark's British record tally that had stood since 1968.

40 - The Briton reached 40 poles in Malaysia a year later. 50 - The season-opening 2016 Australian Grand Prix brought up Hamilton's half-century, at the age of 31. The achievement was overshadowed by criticism of a new qualifying format, quickly abandoned.

60 - Hamilton led teammate Nico Rosberg on an all-Mercedes front row in Brazil 2016. 65 - The Briton matched the career haul of his boyhood hero Ayrton Senna at the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix, 10 years on from his first pole there. He also equalled Michael Schumacher's record six poles in Montreal.

68 - Hamilton equalled Schumacher's all-time record at the German's favourite Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium in 2017. The pole came before the Briton's 200th race, which he won. 69 - The Mercedes driver took the outright record at the next race in Italy, lapping in wet and treacherous conditions.

70 - His 70th pole came in Malaysia in 2017 with a track record of performance. 80 - Hamilton stretched his record to 80 poles by leading a Mercedes one-two in qualifying in Japan in 2018, with Valtteri Bottas second and Red Bull's Msx Verstappen third.

90 - Hamilton celebrated his 90th in Hungary in 2020, leading another dominant Mercedes one-two and Racing Point's Lance Stroll third. 100 - Hamilton took his 100th in the fourth round of the year. Verstappen was alongside on the front row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

