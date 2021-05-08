Left Menu

Moscow Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh succumbs to COVID

His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered, he tweeted.Hockey India also mourned the untimely demise of Singh.Hockey India extends its deepest condolences to Ravinder Pal Singhs family.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:23 IST
Moscow Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh succumbs to COVID
According to family sources, Singh had recovered from the virus and was shifted to the non-COVID ward on Thursday after testing negative. Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)

Former India hockey player and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side, Ravinder Pal Singh, died on Saturday morning in Lucknow after battling COVID-19 for nearly two weeks.

He was 60.

Singh was admitted to the Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the deadly virus.

According to family sources, Singh had recovered from the virus and was shifted to the non-COVID ward on Thursday after testing negative.

But his condition suddenly deteriorated on Friday and he was put on a ventilator.

Singh, who also played at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, did not get married and is survived by a niece, Pragya Yadav.

Singh also played in the 1979 Junior World Cup and took voluntary retirement from State Bank of India after quitting hockey.

Born in Sitapur on September 6, 1960, Singh excelled as a centre-half from 1979 to 1984.

Besides two Olympics, Singh had also represented India in the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), Silver Jubilee 10-nation Cup in Hong Kong in 1983, 1982 World Cup in Mumbai and 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi, among other tournaments.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju condoled the death of the double Olympian.

''I'm deeply saddened to learn that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the battle to Covid19. With his passing away India loses a golden member of the hockey team that won Gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered,'' he tweeted.

Hockey India also mourned the untimely demise of Singh.

''Hockey India extends its deepest condolences to Ravinder Pal Singh's family. Ravinder made an immense contribution to Indian hockey and his achievements will always be remembered. May Ravinder's family and friends have the strength to pass through this difficult time,'' HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will continue to play positive role in deepening shared understanding of Arctic: Vardhan

India will continue to play a positive role in deepening shared understanding of the Arctic through observation, research, capacity building and international cooperation, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.Participating...

Centre should distribute oxygen to states on basis of number of patients: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Centre to distribute oxygen and medicines to states on the basis of a number of COVID-19 patients.He also said that till a large number of people are not vaccinated against the cor...

COVID has amplified ups and downs, says Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Saturday said it is a period of short forecast horizons and amplified ups and downs due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has put the spotlight on not just the role of governments but of ...

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts whole network after cyber attack

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyber attack that industry sources said was caused by ransomware software. Colonials network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the popu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021