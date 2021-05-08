Left Menu

Rahane, Umesh get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Test teams vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and senior pacer Umesh Yadav on Saturday received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Got my first dose of the vaccine today.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:24 IST
Rahane, Umesh get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and senior pacer Umesh Yadav on Saturday received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

''Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated if you're eligible,'' tweet Rahane along with his picture.

Umesh also tweeted about getting his first dose of vaccination.

''Vaccination done. A big thank you to all our health care workers and I urge everyone to get vaccinated when you get the opportunity.'' Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Head coach Ravi Shastri has got both his doses. He got his first jab in the first week of March when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Now, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seema gets gold; Greco Roman wrestlers bite dust at World Olympic Qualifiers

Seema Bisla added a gold medal to her Olympic qualification but Indias Greco Roman wrestlers drew a blank at the World Olympic Qualifiers as none of them could earn a Tokyo Games quota, here on Saturday.Seema, who secured her Olympic qualif...

Raj BJP chief demands special economic package for traders, folk artists, domestic helps

Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia on Saturday demanded an economic package for businessmen, shopkeepers, folk artists, among others, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP leader said trad...

Bayern Munich win ninth successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich on Saturday was crowned as the Bundesliga champions for the ongoing 2020-21 season. As a result, Bayern Munich has won the title for the ninth successive season and with this, coach Hansi Flick will bow out with another title ...

India will continue to play positive role in deepening shared understanding of Arctic: Vardhan

India will continue to play a positive role in deepening shared understanding of the Arctic through observation, research, capacity building and international cooperation, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.Participating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021