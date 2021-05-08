Rahane, Umesh get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Indian Test teams vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and senior pacer Umesh Yadav on Saturday received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Got my first dose of the vaccine today.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:24 IST
Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and senior pacer Umesh Yadav on Saturday received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
''Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated if you're eligible,'' tweet Rahane along with his picture.
Umesh also tweeted about getting his first dose of vaccination.
''Vaccination done. A big thank you to all our health care workers and I urge everyone to get vaccinated when you get the opportunity.'' Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Head coach Ravi Shastri has got both his doses. He got his first jab in the first week of March when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.
In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.
Now, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Test
- India
- Umesh Yadav
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Dhawan
- Rahane
- Ravi Shastri
ALSO READ
US applauds India for stepping up its climate change commitment
US lawmakers expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in India, appeal for help
Muslim, Sikh, Christian groups applaud USCIRF for its religious freedom report on India
FEATURE-'Losing hope': India's COVID-19 meltdown exposes new front in digital divide
Americans advised to avoid all travels to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Maldives