Tough times, we are fighting for you on the pitch: Guardiola's message for India

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Saturday sent out an emotional appeal to India as the country battles a second Covid-19 wave.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:29 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo/ Manchester City Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Saturday sent out an emotional appeal to India as the country battles a second Covid-19 wave. India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and athletes have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis.

"Pep has a message for fans, friends and families in India at this difficult time... Stay safe," Instagram handle of Manchester City wrote as the caption. "To all our fans and families around the world, but especially in India, we know these are difficult times and we are fighting for you on the pitch and thinking for all of you. On behalf of Team Manchester City and the whole organisation, we wish and pray that you follow all the guidelines to stay safe and look after yourself," Guardiola said in a video posted on the official Instagram handle of Manchester City.

"We can defeat the virus by working together. And hope we can continue to bring smiles to your faces by playing the best football possible. Keep the faith and stay safe please," he added. India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. With this, the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day.

Earlier this week, Manchester City progressed to its first Champions League final after defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. Manchester City will take on Chelsea later today and if the side manages to win the contest, then it will lift its third Premier League title in the last four years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

