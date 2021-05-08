Left Menu

Victor Osimhens latest impressive display saw him score two and set up another to help Napoli crush relegation-threatened Spezia 4-1 in Serie A and boost its Champions League hopes on Saturday.Both of Osimhens goals came in the first half after Piotr Zieliskis opener. Roberto Piccoli pulled one back for Spezia but Hirving Lozano restored Napolis three-goal advantage.Napoli moved into second, a point above Atalanta, Juventus and AC Milan.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:07 IST
Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli beats Spezia 4-1 to boost CL hopes

Victor Osimhen's latest impressive display saw him score two and set up another to help Napoli crush relegation-threatened Spezia 4-1 in Serie A and boost its Champions League hopes on Saturday.

Both of Osimhen’s goals came in the first half after Piotr Zieliński’s opener. Roberto Piccoli pulled one back for Spezia but Hirving Lozano restored Napoli’s three-goal advantage.

Napoli moved into second, a point above Atalanta, Juventus and AC Milan. Another rival for a top four finish and a Champions League place, Lazio, visited Fiorentina later.

Newly crowned Serie A champion Inter also played later, at home to Sampdoria.

Spezia also desperately needed the win as it was only three points above the relegation zone, but Napoli look the lead in the 15th minute when Zieliński was left unmarked to tap in Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s cross.

Zieliński then turned provider seven minutes later, sending Osimhen clear to finish off a counterattack.

Osimhen chested down a Lorenzo Insigne free kick and volleyed it in on the stroke of halftime for his second of the match and sixth goal in as many matches.

In the 64th, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret only parried an Nahuel Estévez header and Piccoli bundled in the rebound for Spezia.

Napoli’s fourth goal was initially disallowed but replays showed Osimhen was onside when he started his run from near the middle of the pitch before rolling across for Lozano to tap in.

