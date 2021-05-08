Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:18 IST
The following are the top sports stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-VIRUS-PRASIDH Prasidh Krishna tests positive for coronavirus Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasdih Krishna has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine in his home town Bengaluru, a BCCI source said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SEIFERT-VIRUS NZ's Seifert tests positive for COVID-19, will receive treatment in Chennai Christchurch, May 8 (PTI) New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the postponed 2021 edition of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the charter flight back home with other players and support staff.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PIETERSEN Postponed IPL 2021 should be held in UK in September, says Pietersen London, May 8 (PTI) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wants the remaining matches of this year's postponed Indian Premier League to be shifted to the United Kingdom in September, instead of the UAE.

SPO-HOCK-2ND LD VIRUS 1980 Olympics team members, Ravinder and Kaushik succumb to COVID-19 New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) India on Saturday lost two of its most revered hockey stars, Ravinder Pal Singh and M K Kaushik -- who were both members of the 1980 Moscow Olympics winning side -- to COVID-19.

SPO-WREST-IND-OLY-LD QUALIFICATION Seema gets gold; Greco Roman wrestlers bite dust at World Olympic Qualifiers Sofia (Bulgaria), May 8 (PTI) Seema Bisla added a gold medal to her Olympic qualification but India's Greco Roman wrestlers drew a blank at the World Olympic Qualifiers as none of them could earn a Tokyo Games quota, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-TOUR Indian team to leave for UK on June 2, players will have families for company on marathon tour New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Indian cricketers will complete an eight-day hard quarantine period in Mumbai before leaving on June 2 for a marathon tour of United Kingdom, where they will play six Test matches including the marquee World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE-LD VACCINATION Rahane, Umesh get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and senior pacer Umesh Yadav on Saturday received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPO-SHOOT-SAI-TOUR SAI to pay for Olympic-bound shooters' competition-cum-training tour of Croatia New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday said it will bear the expenses incurred during the country's Olympic-bound shooting team's upcoming competition-cum-training tour of Croatia.

SPO-CRI-PANT-DONATION Pant donates undisclosed amount to procure oxygen cylinders and COVID-related kits New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Saturday joined the fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic, pledging an undisclosed amount to procure oxygen cylinders with beds and kits for the affected patients.

SPO-SHOOT-SARNOBAT I think I perform better under pressure, says Olympic-bound shooter Rahi Sarnobat New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Gearing up for her second Olympics, seasoned Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat says she enjoys being under the pump during competitions as it gets the best out of her.

SPO-TENNIS-BOPANNA Bopanna-Shapovalov go down fighting in Madrid Open quarters Madrid, May 8 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov of Canada fought hard before losing in three sets to German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Madrid Open here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-VIRUS-RECOVERY India women's hockey captain Rani, six teammates recover from COVID-19 New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, her six team-mates and two support staff members have recovered from COVID-19 infection after spending two weeks in quarantine at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

SPO-SHOOT-MOUDGIL Not safe to do individual training in India, Croatia is safer: Moudgil New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Olympic-bound rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil does not mind being away from home till the end of the Tokyo Games as she feels training in Croatia will be safer than in a coronavirus-ravaged India.

SPO-SHOOT-ABHISHEK Asian Games bronze gave me confidence I can achieve more: Olympic-bound shooter Abhishek New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Known as a 'hobby shooter' in the initial days of his career, Olympic-bound Abhishek Verma says the bronze medal he won in the 2018 Asian Games gave him the belief that he can achieve much more as a marksman.

SPO-WREST-IND-OLY-QUALIFICATION India's Greco Roman wrestlers bite dust at World Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia Sofia (Bulgaria), May 8 (PTI) Putting up an abject show, India's Greco Roman wrestlers drew a blank at the World Olympic Qualifiers as none of them could earn a Tokyo Games quota, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE-VACCINATION Rahane gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPO-SAI-IOA-GROUP SAI forms working group with IOA to help ex-athletes during COVID New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have formed a working group to help former international athletes and coaches in battling the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

