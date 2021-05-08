Sharma drops late double bogey, lies 45tth in Canary Islands golf

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late double bogey to card four-under 67 in the third round of the Canary Islands Championship here.

Sharma, who had made the cut on the line, dropped from 10-under at one stage to finish at 8-under for T-45th.

Four of the five Indians in the field made the cut. Ajeetesh Sandhu, who had a 71 in the first round, added 66 in second and again dropped to 76 in the third to be one-under for the tournament and T-74th.

Other Indians making the cut were Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-67-70) at T-50th, while SSP Chawrasia (68-68-73) was T-68th. The only Indian to miss the cut was Shiv Kapur, who was playing his first event in a long time. He had rounds of 69-71.

South Africa's Garrick Higgo (66-63-64) carried on his fine work from two weeks ago at Gran Canaria as he went to the top at 20-under and held a 2-shot lead over Richard Mansell (65-66-64).

Three players including Andrew Johnston (68-63-67), Tapio Pulkkanen (66-71-61) and Maverick Antcliff (70-64-64) were Tied-fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)