Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic passes 5,000 career points in Mavs' win

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed the 5,000-point plateau for his career as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 110-90 Friday night. With his seventh point of the game, Doncic, who played only 23 minutes, became the fourth-youngest NBA player (22 years, 67 days) to reach 5,000 points. Only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony were younger.

Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in.

Motor racing-Ecstatic Hamilton celebrates his 100th pole in Spain

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest for Mercedes in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The 36-year-old was already way ahead of the rest in the record books, with retired Ferrari great and fellow seven-times champion Michael Schumacher second on the all-time list of polesitters with 68.

Tennis-Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters

Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the Madrid Open quarter-finals stage 6-4 6-4 by German Alex Zverev on Friday. Nadal, a five-time winner in the Spanish capital, was the favourite and top seed having lifted the Barcelona Open trophy last month but played below par on a sweltering spring day.

Soccer-Real, Barca, Juve denounce 'intolerable' pressure to abandon Super League

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs still involved in the proposed European Super League, denounced on Saturday the "intolerable" pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project. UEFA said on Friday that the three clubs will face sanctions and European soccer's ruling body has started disciplinary proceedings against them.

NHL roundup: Point in OT loss to Vegas sends Blues to postseason

Jonathan Marchessault scored with 17.7 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in Las Vegas. Despite the loss, the Blues clinched the final playoff spot in the West Division. Fourth-place St. Louis got a point for losing in overtime while the Los Angeles Kings lost 3-2 in regulation to the Colorado Avalanche.

Murray to practise with Djokovic in Rome before return from injury

Britain's Andy Murray will practise with world number one Novak Djokovic and Argentine Diego Schwartzman in Rome on Sunday as part of plans to return to the ATP Tour after an injury lay-off. Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is hoping to receive a wild card to play in either of the ATP events in Geneva or Lyon from May 17.

Sport-NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team-Forbes

The average value of the world's 50 leading sports teams rose to $3.43 billion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/?sh=5c3b9a692254 on Friday that was topped by the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Forbes said the average value of the world's 50 most valuable teams on the list was up 11% from last year's ranking.

Olympics-Coates says opposition a 'concern' but Tokyo Games will go ahead

Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while Japanese sentiment turning against the Tokyo Games was a "concern", he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting showpiece would not go ahead. Questions have been raised about the viability of staging the Games in July and August with Tokyo in a state of emergency as Japan continues to struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB roundup: Reds' Wade Miley throws season's 4th no-hitter

Cincinnati left-hander Wade Miley threw the fourth no-hitter of the young baseball season on Friday, leading the Reds to a 3-0 win over the host Cleveland Indians. Miley (4-2) struck out eight and walked one. The 34-year-old veteran needed only eight pitches to navigate the ninth inning, and he tossed 114 for the game.

