Motor racing-Da Costa wins Monaco Formula E race with last lap move

Da Costa had started from pole, his second of the campaign, but the Portuguese dropped to second after five minutes as Frijns took the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:31 IST
Frijns has 62 points to Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries's 57 and Evans' 54, with the top six drivers separated by just 14 points after seven rounds. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

DS Techeetah's reigning champion Antonio Felix Da Costa took his first Formula E win of the season in Monaco on Saturday as Robin Frijns took the overall lead in the all-electric series. Jaguar's Mitch Evans had led into the final lap but the New Zealander lost out to Da Costa at the exit to the tunnel and then dropped to third when Frijns also went past at the finish for Envision Virgin Racing.

Frijns has 62 points to Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries's 57 and Evans' 54, with the top six drivers separated by just 14 points after seven rounds. "How many lead changes did we have in a Monaco E-Prix? That never happens in any other racing series," said Da Costa of a race that used the same layout as the Formula One Grand Prix, with a few small tweaks.

Da Costa had started from pole, his second of the campaign, but the Portuguese dropped to second after five minutes as Frijns took the lead. The Dutch driver traded the lead with Da Costa as they deployed attack modes and Fan Boost but Evans then passed the Portuguese and Frijns before a safety car slowed things down and bunched up the field again.

Evans was unable to defend the lead due to his car's reduced energy levels. "I'm hurting pretty bad right now. I found myself in the lead but I had burnt quite a lot of energy to get there," he said. "I was just trying to hang on for as long as possible."

The championship now heads into a six-week break before the next round in Puebla, Mexico, on June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

