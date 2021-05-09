Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic passes 5,000 career points in Mavs' win

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed the 5,000-point plateau for his career as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 110-90 Friday night. With his seventh point of the game, Doncic, who played only 23 minutes, became the fourth-youngest NBA player (22 years, 67 days) to reach 5,000 points. Only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony were younger.

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open final a fortnight ago.

Soccer-Thorns beat Gotham FC on penalties to win Challenge Cup

Portland goalie Adrianna Franch made a diving one-handed save and Morgan Weaver fired home the game winner as the Thorns beat NJ/NY Gotham FC in a penalty shootout to win the NWSL Challenge Cup in Portland on Saturday. The Thorns took the lead in the eighth minute when Christine Sinclair stole the ball from Carli Lloyd and tucked it into the far post for a 1-0 advantage in front of about 3,800 fans allowed into Providence Park amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Soccer-Bayern celebrate title win by demolishing Gladbach

Bayern Munich celebrated their record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday with a 6-0 demolition of Borussia Moenchengladbach and a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski, who edged closer to a 49-year-old scoring record. The champions had sealed the title before kickoff following RB Leipzig's 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund earlier on Saturday.

Soccer-Real, Barca, Juve denounce 'intolerable' pressure to abandon Super League

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs still involved in the proposed European Super League, denounced on Saturday the "intolerable" pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project. UEFA said on Friday that the three clubs will face sanctions and European soccer's ruling body has started disciplinary proceedings against them.

NHL roundup: Point in OT loss to Vegas sends Blues to postseason

Jonathan Marchessault scored with 17.7 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in Las Vegas. Despite the loss, the Blues clinched the final playoff spot in the West Division. Fourth-place St. Louis got a point for losing in overtime while the Los Angeles Kings lost 3-2 in regulation to the Colorado Avalanche.

Murray to practise with Djokovic in Rome before return from injury

Britain's Andy Murray will practise with world number one Novak Djokovic and Argentine Diego Schwartzman in Rome on Sunday as part of plans to return to the ATP Tour after an injury lay-off. Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is hoping to receive a wild card to play in either of the ATP events in Geneva or Lyon from May 17.

Sport-NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team-Forbes

The average value of the world's 50 leading sports teams rose to $3.43 billion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/?sh=5c3b9a692254 on Friday that was topped by the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Forbes said the average value of the world's 50 most valuable teams on the list was up 11% from last year's ranking.

Soccer-Man City made to wait for title by Chelsea, Liverpool boost top-four hopes

Hundreds of Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihand Stadium for a Premier League title celebration that proved premature as Chelsea ruined the script with a last-minute 2-1 victory on Saturday. City manager Pep Guardiola left out a host of first-team regulars for a game regarded as a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final and paid the price as he was made to wait a little longer to seal his third title in four seasons.

MLB roundup: Reds' Wade Miley throws season's 4th no-hitter

Cincinnati left-hander Wade Miley threw the fourth no-hitter of the young baseball season on Friday, leading the Reds to a 3-0 win over the host Cleveland Indians. Miley (4-2) struck out eight and walked one. The 34-year-old veteran needed only eight pitches to navigate the ninth inning, and he tossed 114 for the game.

