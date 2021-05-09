Left Menu

MK Kaushik inspired many generations of hockey players: Dhanraj Pillay

Legendary hockey player Dhanraj Pillay has been left in "pain and shock" following the demise of MK Kaushik, who was a part of the gold medal-winning side at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 08:03 IST
MK Kaushik (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary hockey player Dhanraj Pillay has been left in "pain and shock" following the demise of MK Kaushik, who was a part of the gold medal-winning side at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Kaushik, 66, passed away on Saturday evening in the national capital due to Covid-related complications. Dhanraj said Kaushik inspired many generations of players with his skills of the game.

"I'm numb with pain and shock with the passing away of MK Kaushik sir. He inspired many generations of hockey players, first as a player and then a coach. A fine winger and a finer coach, he will always live in our memories. Bangkok Asian Games Gold medalist coach," Dhanraj tweeted. Arjuna Awardee Kaushik had coached both men's and women's teams of India during the 1990s and 2000s. Under his coaching, the men's team won the gold medal in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games and the women's team won a bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006.

Expressing condolences to Kaushik's bereaved family, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement: "We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends. His contributions to Indian hockey are unmatched and he will be remembered in our hearts forever." He was also the assistant coach of the Indian men's team, which won the gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games. For his contribution to Indian hockey, he was also bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in 2002. (ANI)

