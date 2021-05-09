Left Menu

'Nothing happened': Warner, Slater deny reports of fight in Maldives bar

Star batsman David Warner and former Australia opener turned commentator Michael Slater have clearly denied that the duo were involved in an altercation inside a Maldives bar.

ANI | Male | Updated: 09-05-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 08:13 IST
'Nothing happened': Warner, Slater deny reports of fight in Maldives bar
SRH skipper David Warner (Photo/ IPL Twitter) and Michael Slater (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Star batsman David Warner and former Australia opener turned commentator Michael Slater have clearly denied that the duo were involved in an altercation inside a Maldives bar. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Warner and Slater, who was commentating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 along with the Australian contingent are staying in the Maldives before they all leave for Australia.

The rumour of physical exchange between the duo in the Maldives was first reported by the Daily Telegraph as cited by foxsports.com.au. The former Australian opener is reported to have sent a text to senior journalist Phil Rothfield quashing the rumour.

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight," foxsports.com.au quoted Slater as saying in a text message. SRH skipper and Australian batsman Warner too denied the rumour saying: "There has been no drama."

"I don't know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can't write anything. Nothing happened," Warner added. Earlier this week, Slater had lashed out at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid the travel ban as coronavirus continues to rage in India.

Morrison had announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15 and he also said that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players in India. Slater, who was commentating in the ongoing IPL, accused the Australian PM of having "blood on his hands" and termed the decision of travel ban as a "disgrace".

The Australian players, coaches, match officials, and commentators have been safely transported from India to the Maldives. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government.

The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to unanimously decide on the postponement of the league on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: DRDO setting up COVID care hospitals in Haldwani, Rishikesh

In view of rising cases of COVID-19, DRDO is building two COVID care hospitals in Haldwani and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. According to the DRDO officials, the hospital in Haldwani will have 500 beds, with 375 oxygen beds and 125 ventilator b...

ISKCON Siliguri starts food distribution among COVID-19 patients and their kin

Amid rising cases of coronavirus infections across the state, the International Society For Krishna Consciousness ISKCON Siliguri has started distributing food among COVID-19 patients. Food packets were distributed to around 50 COVID-19 pos...

China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives

Remnants of Chinas biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with the bulk of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the Earths atmosphere, according to Chinese state media, ending days of speculation over where the debris w...

Man City title celebrations on hold after losing to Chelsea

In a haze of blue smoke produced by fans, Manchester Citys team buses were serenaded into their stadium with chants of Champions. They proved premature. There was still a game closed to crowds due to the pandemic to be won.And Chelsea cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021