IPL: Punjab Kings team members reach home 'safely', few quarantining outside India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have informed that most of their players have reached home "safely" while few are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 09:36 IST
Punjab Kings players (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have informed that most of their players have reached home "safely" while few are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL governing council (GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting on Tuesday this week unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The BCCI said the governing body will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. Punjab Kings also thanked BCCI and other IPL teams for their cooperation and urged everyone to follow social distancing norms to continue to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Following the suspension of IPL 2021, all PBKS team members have reached home safely while a few are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries," Punjab Kings said in a statement on Twitter. "We would like to thank BCCI, other IPL franchises and our airline partner GoAir for their cooperation. To all our fans, we request you to wear masks, follow social distancing norms and hygiene protocols. We are in it together. Stay safe!" it added.

The BCCI is keen to tap the September window before the T20 World Cup to finish the league. Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official in the know of developments said that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the 14th edition of the league can be completed.

"Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 World Cup. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

