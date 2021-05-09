Sports News Roundup: Sabalenka downs world number one Barty; Thorns beat Gotham FC on penalties to win Challenge Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open final a fortnight ago.

Soccer-Thorns beat Gotham FC on penalties to win Challenge Cup

Portland goalie Adrianna Franch made a diving one-handed save and Morgan Weaver fired home the game winner as the Thorns beat NJ/NY Gotham FC in a penalty shootout to win the NWSL Challenge Cup in Portland on Saturday. The Thorns took the lead in the eighth minute when Christine Sinclair stole the ball from Carli Lloyd and tucked it into the far post for a 1-0 advantage in front of about 3,800 fans allowed into Providence Park amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Mika Zibanejad scores twice as Rangers defeat Bruins

Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere and Vitali Kravtsov scored in a span of less than five minutes during a four-goal third period, and the New York Rangers completed their season with a 5-4 victory over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Zibanejad scored again late, K'Andre Miller also had a goal and Pavel Buchnevich had three assists as the Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak. Keith Kinkaid had 28 saves before exiting during the third with an injury; Igor Shesterkin stopped seven shots the rest of the way.

Yankees rally for 11-inning win over Nationals

Gleyber Torres hit a bases-loaded infield single with no outs in the 11th inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Yankees struck out 14 times against Nationals starter Max Scherzer before twice tying the game against Washington closer Brad Hand.

NHL roundup: Predators clinch playoff berth

Luke Kunin scored two goals and the host Nashville Predators sealed a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Central Division champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves and held a shutout into the third period in what was a preview of a first-round postseason series. The teams conclude the regular season with a rematch Monday night in Nashville.

Soccer-Bayern celebrate title win by demolishing Gladbach

Bayern Munich celebrated their record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday with a 6-0 demolition of Borussia Moenchengladbach and a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski, who edged closer to a 49-year-old scoring record. The champions had sealed the title before kickoff following RB Leipzig's 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund earlier on Saturday.

Bryson DeChambeau has adventure after thinking he missed cut

Bryson DeChambeau shot a third-round 68 on Saturday in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship, but that's not the story he'll tell about this day years from now. Instead, he'll talk about how he had to fly from Dallas back to Charlotte, N.C., to play the round at Quail Hollow Golf Club. After shooting a 74 on Friday, and sure he wouldn't make the 36-hole cut at 2-over par, he boarded a private jet and flew home.

Clippers look to clean up the little things vs. Knicks

Taking care of the little things has become a point of emphasis for Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue as his club enters the final week of the regular season. And it will certainly be watched closely during Sunday's home contest against the New York Knicks.

Soccer-Man City made to wait for title by Chelsea, Liverpool boost top-four hopes

Hundreds of Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihand Stadium for a Premier League title celebration that proved premature as Chelsea ruined the script with a last-minute 2-1 victory on Saturday. City manager Pep Guardiola left out a host of first-team regulars for a game regarded as a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final and paid the price as he was made to wait a little longer to seal his third title in four seasons.

Tennis-Zverev puts on Madrid masterclass to book Berrettini clash in final

Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final.

