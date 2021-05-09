Left Menu

Soccer-Younger Wanderers will still have opportunities, says Robinson

Western Sydney Wanderers' coach Carl Robinson defended his decision to bring ready-made talent into his squad and called on his young players to toughen up if they are considering the prospect of a football career in Europe. Robinson's side handed Western United a 5-0 thrashing in the A-League on Saturday to move back into the top six in the standings as the race for a place in the post-season playoffs intensifies.

James Troisi scored once and was involved in three of the other four goals as Wanderers notched up a second straight win, with the team's uptick in form coming after the recent signings of Steve Ugarkovic from the Newcastle Jets and former Socceroo Scott McDonald from the Brisbane Roar. The influx of established talent has bolstered Robinson's squad and the former Wales midfielder believes the new arrivals will give all of his players a boost, even if it means less on-field time for some of his younger squad members.

"I think managers who have been in the game a while will say you can never have enough good players," he said. "Competition brings out the best in people, and if it doesn't and these young boys want to learn and go and play in Europe one day then that's what life is like over there.

"I'm trying to educate them on a daily basis, obviously they're getting the match experience as well. But having better players around them who play in their position makes them better." Robinson conceded some of his younger players were not satisfied with their reduced playing time, but admitted they would be given opportunities to perform whatever their age.

"Yes, they are unhappy, maybe they don't play as many minutes as they would like but welcome to professional sports," he said. "That's the reality. "I give them chances and if you take the chance and you do well you'll stay in team. Age does not bother me one bit."

