Basketball-Jordan's game-worn North Carolina jersey sold for record $1.38 million

A game-worn jersey belonging to Michael Jordan from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina was sold for a record $1.38 million on Saturday at Heritage Auctions. It is the only known jersey photo-matched to Jordan's 1982-83 season with the North Carolina Tar Heels when he was named Sporting News' NCAA Player of the Year.

It broke the previous record for a Jordan jersey when a full game-worn Chicago Bulls uniform from Jordan's 1986-87 season was sold for $480,000 in October, also at Heritage Auctions. "As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want," Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, is a Basketball Hall of Famer who owns the Charlotte Hornets.

