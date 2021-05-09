Sports News Roundup: Yankees outlast Nationals in 11 innings; Thorns beat Gotham FC on penalties to win Challenge Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yankees outlast Nationals in 11 innings

Gleyber Torres hit a bases-loaded infield single with no outs in the 11th inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a dramatic 4-3 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals. With DJ LeMahieu on second base to start the 11th, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton drew walks off Tanner Rainey (0-2) to load the bases. Torres hit a soft high chopper a little over halfway down the third base line. Rainey moved in front of third baseman Starlin Castro to field the ball, but LeMahieu beat the off-balance throw home.

Soccer-Thorns beat Gotham FC on penalties to win Challenge Cup

Portland goalie Adrianna Franch made a diving one-handed save and Morgan Weaver fired home the game winner as the Thorns beat NJ/NY Gotham FC in a penalty shootout to win the NWSL Challenge Cup in Portland on Saturday. The Thorns took the lead in the eighth minute when Christine Sinclair stole the ball from Carli Lloyd and tucked it into the far post for a 1-0 advantage in front of about 3,800 fans allowed into Providence Park amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Mika Zibanejad scores twice as Rangers defeat Bruins

Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere and Vitali Kravtsov scored in a span of less than five minutes during a four-goal third period, and the New York Rangers completed their season with a 5-4 victory over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Zibanejad scored again late, K'Andre Miller also had a goal and Pavel Buchnevich had three assists as the Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak. Keith Kinkaid had 28 saves before exiting during the third with an injury; Igor Shesterkin stopped seven shots the rest of the way.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win

Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

NHL roundup: Predators clinch playoff berth

Luke Kunin scored two goals and the host Nashville Predators sealed a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Central Division champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves and held a shutout into the third period in what was a preview of a first-round postseason series. The teams conclude the regular season with a rematch Monday night in Nashville.

Basketball-Jordan's game-worn North Carolina jersey sold for record $1.38 million

A game-worn jersey belonging to Michael Jordan from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina was sold for a record $1.38 million on Saturday at Heritage Auctions. It is the only known jersey photo-matched to Jordan's 1982-83 season with the North Carolina Tar Heels when he was named Sporting News' NCAA Player of the Year.

Bryson DeChambeau has adventure after thinking he missed cut

Bryson DeChambeau shot a third-round 68 on Saturday in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship, but that's not the story he'll tell about this day years from now. Instead, he'll talk about how he had to fly from Dallas back to Charlotte, N.C., to play the round at Quail Hollow Golf Club. After shooting a 74 on Friday, and sure he wouldn't make the 36-hole cut at 2-over par, he boarded a private jet and flew home.

Tokyo's Olympic Stadium holds track and field test event, minus fans

Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fined tuned operations and practiced COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games begin. No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections.

Tennis-Zverev puts on Madrid masterclass to book Berrettini clash in final

Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final.

