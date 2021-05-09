Left Menu

Second lot of New Zealand players arrive home after IPL 2021 suspension

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum were among the second lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:16 IST
Second lot of New Zealand players arrive home after IPL 2021 suspension
KKR coach Brendon McCullum (Photo/ KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum were among the second lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. According to stuff.co.nz, McCullum and Fleming along with Lockie Ferguson, umpire Chris Gaffaney and commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris, arrived in Auckland at around 6 pm on Sunday (local time).

The New Zealand contingent came via Tokyo after IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. On Saturday, pacer Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Finn Allen, and Jimmy Neesham were part of the first lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand.

KKR and Kiwi batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for coronavirus and is still in India. Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation.

NZC chief executive David White said Seifert had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols and was confident he would be receiving the best of care from his franchise. "It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again," White had said in an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Everyone must celebrate untiring efforts of brave mothers: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said everyone must celebrate the untiring efforts of brave mothers who are managing family obligations as well as discharging their duties in hospitals to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic...

Hema Malini's secretary dies of COVID-19 complications

Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini said her secretary Markand Mehta has died of COVID-19 related complications.In a heartfelt note, Malini took to social media late Saturday evening to mourn the loss of Mehta, who she said was p...

Kharge urges PM Modi to convene all party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and suggested to convene an all party meeting and virtual meetings of Parliament Standing C...

Five boats carrying hundred of migrants land in Italy's Lampedusa - reports

Five boats carrying hundred of migrants landed in Lampedusa after being intercepted by Italian authorities off the coast of the Mediterranean island, ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.Lampedusa is one of the main landing points on the rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021