Left Menu

AFC Cup: Maldives minister alleges 'breach of Covid protocols' by Bengaluru FC, club owner apologises

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal on Sunday apologised to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after three of the Blues' members allegedly "breached" the COVID-19 protocols in the Maldives.

ANI | Male | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:57 IST
AFC Cup: Maldives minister alleges 'breach of Covid protocols' by Bengaluru FC, club owner apologises
BFC players (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal on Sunday apologised to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after three of the Blues' members allegedly "breached" the COVID-19 protocols in the Maldives. Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC arrived in the Maldives on Friday ahead of their 2021 AFC Cup Playoff clash on May 11. The Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC are slated to take on Eagles FC on Tuesday.

Maldives' Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof asked the Bengaluru FC to leave the country following the "unacceptable behaviour" after reports emerged that three players from the Sunil Chhetri-led club flouted COVID-19 norms. "Unacceptable behavior from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA & @theafcdotcom. The club should leave Maldives immediately as we can't entertain this act. We honoured the commitment we gave a few months back even with the surge in cases & pressure from the public, Mahloof tweeted.

After the incident, Jindal said the franchise will take "strictest action" against the players or staff who breached the protocols. "On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behaviour of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again," Jindal tweeted.

Bengaluru FC had thrashed Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC 5-0 in their AFC Cup preliminary round 2 encounter in April. The Blues will lock horns with Eagles as Bangladesh's Abahani Dhaka Limited had pulled out of the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five boats carrying hundred of migrants land in Italy's Lampedusa - reports

Five boats carrying hundreds of migrants landed in Lampedusa after being intercepted by Italian authorities off the coast of the Mediterranean island, ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.Lampedusa is one of the main landing points on the ro...

Everyone must celebrate untiring efforts of brave mothers: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said everyone must celebrate the untiring efforts of brave mothers who are managing family obligations as well as discharging their duties in hospitals to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic...

Hema Malini's secretary dies of COVID-19 complications

Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini said her secretary Markand Mehta has died of COVID-19 related complications.In a heartfelt note, Malini took to social media late Saturday evening to mourn the loss of Mehta, who she said was p...

Kharge urges PM Modi to convene all party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and suggested to convene an all party meeting and virtual meetings of Parliament Standing C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021