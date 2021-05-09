Left Menu

Bumrah can take 400 Test scalps, he's "so different" than any bowler I've seen: Ambrose

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:02 IST
Bumrah can take 400 Test scalps, he's "so different" than any bowler I've seen: Ambrose

West Indies fast bowling great Curtly Ambrose says Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is ''so different'' from all other bowlers he has seen and has the potential to reach the 400 wicket milestone in Tests if he manages to stay fit.

Ambrose, who took 405 wickets in 98 Tests at an outstanding average of 20.99, said from the current Indian lot, Bumrah has impressed him the most.

''India's got a few good fast bowlers. I'm a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He's so different than any bowler I have seen. He's so effective and I'm looking forward to him doing really well,'' Ambrose said on 'The Curtly & Karishma Show' on YouTube.

Asked if the 27-year old can scalp 400 wickets in the longest format of the game, Ambrose said, ''He is as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing the ball and bowl great yorkers.'' ''He's got a lot in his arsenal. So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there,'' Ambrose added.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut in 2018, has snapped 83 wickets in just 19 Tests at an impressive average of 22.10, quickly becoming a vital cog in the Indian team's scheme of things.

Ambrose, who along with compatriot Courtney Walsh made the most lethal opening bowling pairs of all time, feels the Indian speedster, with his short run-up, puts a little more strain on his body.

''You know in terms of fast bowling, it's generally about rhythm. So, you need to build a good rhythm before you can deliver.

''Bumrah has got a very short run-up. He walks most of the way and maybe one or two or three little jogs before delivery. So, it simply means he may be putting a little more strain on his body but if he can remain strong enough, I think he'll be ok. ''It's just about him staying strong to accompany that short run-up. If he can do that, he'll go the distance,'' Ambrose added.

India is set to take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final from June 18 to 22 in Southampton next month and Ambrose feels a good opening partnership will be crucial for Virat Kohli's men. ''It will be very important that the opening batsman lay the foundation because if you lose 1-2 wickets pretty early you expose captain (Virat) Kohli and the other guys in the middle order. ''So if you get a solid platform from the openers I am sure it will make life a lot easier for the middle order and the team can put up a good total,'' Ambrose added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five boats carrying hundred of migrants land in Italy's Lampedusa - reports

Five boats carrying hundreds of migrants landed in Lampedusa after being intercepted by Italian authorities off the coast of the Mediterranean island, ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.Lampedusa is one of the main landing points on the ro...

Everyone must celebrate untiring efforts of brave mothers: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said everyone must celebrate the untiring efforts of brave mothers who are managing family obligations as well as discharging their duties in hospitals to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic...

Hema Malini's secretary dies of COVID-19 complications

Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini said her secretary Markand Mehta has died of COVID-19 related complications.In a heartfelt note, Malini took to social media late Saturday evening to mourn the loss of Mehta, who she said was p...

Kharge urges PM Modi to convene all party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and suggested to convene an all party meeting and virtual meetings of Parliament Standing C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021