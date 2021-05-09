Left Menu

MI's foreign recruits reached their destinations safely: franchise

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday said that all their foreign players and support staff have reached their respective destinations safely after the IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended midway into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The lucrative league was suspended last week after COVID positive cases were reported in its bio-bubble.All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe sound.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:03 IST
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday said that all their foreign players and support staff have reached their respective destinations safely after the IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended midway into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lucrative league was suspended last week after COVID positive cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

''All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe & sound. Paltan, make sure you follow all safety protocols. Stay at home. Stay safe,'' MI said in a message on its twitter handle.

A total of 14 foreign players and support of MI have left India after the cash-rich tournament had come to a halt on May 4.

According to MI, Kieron Pollard reached Trinidad safely, South African wicketkeeper- batsman Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen had landed in Johannesburg.

The franchise's Australian players Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile and support staff members, including chief coach Mahela Jayawardene have reached Maldives via a charter flight, and they will serve a 14-day quarantine there.

MI's New Zealand players, including the likes of Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult and support staff, have reached Auckland via a charter flight arranged by the franchise.

India is witnessing a devastating second wave of the pandemic with more than 4 lakh fresh cases and over 4000 deaths being reported in the last two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

