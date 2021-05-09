Left Menu

Golf-Ariya weathers storm to give LPGA Thailand first local winner

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:04 IST
Former world number one Ariya Jutanugarn hit a flawless nine-under-par 63 in the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand on Sunday to become the first local winner of the $1.6 million tournament.

The 25-year-old Thai had a nervous wait in the clubhouse before her 11th LPGA title was confirmed when a thunderstorm forced a one-hour suspension of play at the Siam Country Club with six players still on the course.

After play resumed, Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul, who led by a shot with two holes to play as she chased her maiden LPGA title, was only able to par the 18th for a 68 to fall one stroke short of Ariya's tally of 22-under 266. South Koreans Ryu So-yeon and three-times tournament champion Amy Yang both shot fourth round 64s to share third place with American Angel Yin (66) and overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit (70) on 20-under.

