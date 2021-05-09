Left Menu

Two ATKMB players test COVID positive before postponement of AFC Cup matches

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:47 IST
Two ATK Mohun Bagan players -- Prabir Das and SK Sahil -- tested positive for COVID-19, hours before their AFC Cup Group D matches in Maldives were postponed by the continental football governing body.

The duo returned positive after all the team members underwent COVID-19 tests at a private hospital in Kolkata on May 7 before their earlier scheduled travel to Maldives capital, Male for the Group D matches.

Under the AFC protocols, competing players have to produce COVID-19 negative reports two days before departure from their home base.

''Yes, Prabir Das and Sahil have tested positive and so they will be left out. All others have negative results,'' a source in the ATKMB team told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

ATKMB were scheduled to leave for Maldives on Monday but that plan stands cancelled after the AFC's announcement, which did not specify why the games were being postponed.

''The AFC Cup (South) Group Stage matches are now postponed until further notice,'' the AFC said in a statement without giving any reasons.

''The AFC is in contact with all other participating clubs and officials who have not entered the Maldives to cancel their travel arrangements.'' ATKMB were earlier scheduled to open their campaign on May 14.

Captain Roy Krishna was supposed to directly reach Maldives from Fiji before the opening match.

