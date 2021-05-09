Left Menu

Soccer-Bengaluru FC told to exit Maldives after COVID-19 protocol breach

Indian Super League (ISL) soccer team Bengaluru FC were asked to leave the Maldives on Sunday by the country's sports minister, after some players breached COVID-19 protocols ahead of their AFC Cup playoff tie with Eagles FC. Maldives Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Ahmed Mahloof took to Twitter to call for the Indian team to leave the country for breaching guidelines set by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) before their match on May 11.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:08 IST
Soccer-Bengaluru FC told to exit Maldives after COVID-19 protocol breach
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@IndSuperLeague)

Indian Super League (ISL) soccer team Bengaluru FC were asked to leave the Maldives on Sunday by the country's sports minister, after some players breached COVID-19 protocols ahead of their AFC Cup playoff tie with Eagles FC.

Maldives Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Ahmed Mahloof took to Twitter to call for the Indian team to leave the country for breaching guidelines set by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) before their match on May 11. "Unacceptable behaviour from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA," Mahloof said. "The club should leave... immediately as we can't entertain this act.

"We have informed FAM (Football Association of Maldives) that we cannot hold the match, and asked them to make arrangements for @bengalurufc's departure. We will be in further correspondence with AFC... to postpone the group stage." The AFC later confirmed that all AFC Cup south zone group stage matches in the Maldives had been postponed.

Group D matches were originally scheduled to be held in the capital Male from May 14-21. The AFC did not give revised dates for the games. "Participating clubs who have travelled to Maldives will be required to arrange for their return home while adhering to the COVID-19 health and travel protocols put in place by the country," the AFC said in a statement https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/afc-cup/latest/news/latest-update-on-afc-cup-south-group-d-matches.

"At the same time, the AFC is in contact with all other participating clubs and officials who have not entered the Maldives to cancel their travel arrangements." Group D includes India's ATK Mohun Bagan, Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh, Maldives' Maziya Sports & Recreation and the winner of the playoff.

Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal said on Twitter that the club would sanction three members of the travelling party. "On behalf of @bengalurufc, I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behavior of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff," Jindal said.

Earlier, Group J matches in Hong Kong were postponed from May to June due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 edition of the AFC Cup was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic when quarantine regulations in many nations made international travel almost impossible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk's 'SNL' hosting gig draws response from Dave Chappelle

American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle recently expressed that he is confused over Elon Musks upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig. According to Fox News, the Tesla CEO is set to host Saturday nights show alongside musical ...

Steel maker Polaad sets up oxygen plant at Marathwada region

Jalna-based steel maker Polaad has set up an oxygen generation plant at Marathwada region of Maharashtra with the cost of Rs 2.5 crore, and has begun to supply medical oxygen free of cost to COVID-19 patients, said its Director Nitin Kabra....

COVID-positive Rajya Sabha MP dies in Odisha hospital

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who was also an eminent sculptor, died on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said.Mohapatra 78, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was admitte...

Germany commemorates icon of resistance to Nazism

Germany on Sunday commemorated the 100th birthday of Sophie Scholl, a young woman who became an icon for her role in the anti-fascist White Rose resistance group.Scholl and other group members were arrested in 1943 after scattering leaflets...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021