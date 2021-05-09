Left Menu

Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC postponed after protocol breach

The club will be dealing with this matter internally. Earlier, Jindal apologised for the inexcusable behaviour of three foreign playersstaff and promised strictest action against them.Local media reported that BFC players, who had reached Maldives on Friday, were seen on the Male streets, which was not permitted as they were given special permission to be here despite the ban on tourists from India because of a COVID-19 surge there.Unacceptable behavior from bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA Health Protection Agency theafcdotcom.

PTI | Maldonado | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:45 IST
Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC postponed after protocol breach

Bengaluru FC's upcoming AFC Cup play-off match against Eagles FC was on Sunday postponed indefinitely after three members of the visiting team violated COVID-19 protocols.

The postponement comes after the host country's sports minister Ahmed Mahloof asked the ISL side to leave, citing breach of COVID-19 protocols, a sentiment echoed by club owner Parth Jindal.

''Bengaluru FC's 2021 AFC Cup playoff stage clash against Eagles FC has been postponed until further notice, as confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation on Sunday. The club is making all arrangements to get all its players and staff home at the earliest,'' BFC said in a statement. The match was to take place on Tuesday.

The exact nature of the breach by BFC, which is captained by India skipper Sunil Chhetri, was not specified but sports minister Ahmed Mahloof termed it as ''unacceptable''.

This was after reports emerged that some of the club's players were seen on a street at Male in violation of the quarantine rules.

''Bengaluru FC would like to place on record an unconditional apology for a health and safety breach, involving one member of staff and two players, in the Maldives, on Saturday,'' it said in the statement. ''The club will be dealing with this matter internally.'' Earlier, Jindal apologised for the ''inexcusable behaviour of three foreign players/staff'' and promised strictest action against them.

Local media reported that BFC players, who had reached Maldives on Friday, were seen on the Male streets, which was not permitted as they were given special permission to be here despite the ban on tourists from India because of a COVID-19 surge there.

''Unacceptable behavior from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA (Health Protection Agency) & @theafcdotcom. The club should leave Flag of Maldives immediately as we can't entertain this act,'' Mahloof tweeted from his official handle.

''We have informed FAM that we cannot hold the match, and asked them to make arrangements for @bengalurufc's departure. We will be in further correspondence with AFC through @MaldivesFA to postpone the group stage.'' As per a report by 'Adhadhu News', a local newspaper quoted by goal.com website, Maldives' Health Protection Agency (HPA) had given special permission for the play-off match between Eagles and Bengaluru FC. One of the conditions was that the players and staff had to be confined to the hotel at all times except when ging for training and the matches, it said.

Channel Nine Maldives also put up a photo of BFC's Australian import Erik Paartalu walking on a street in Male.

Apologising for the behaviour of his players, Jindal said he will ensure such events do not happen in future.

''On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behaviour of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff,'' he tweeted. ''We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again.'' Maldives was hosting the play-off match and all the Group D matches as the AFC wanted single venues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''We honoured the commitment we gave a few months back even with the surge in cases & pressure from the public,'' Mahloof said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamilton wins Spanish GP ahead of Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.Verstappens Red Bull edged the pole-sitting Hamilton to the first curve to snatch the early...

Motor racing-Hamilton takes fifth Spanish Grand Prix win in a row

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row for Mercedes on Sunday. The Britons 98th career victory, from his 100th pole position, was his third win in four rac...

Talks for national alliance of oppn parties to start soon: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that talks for the formation of an alliance of opposition parties at the national level will start in a few days, and he has discussed the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.He also said that Congr...

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021