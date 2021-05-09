Left Menu

Hope van Dijk has made giant steps in his rehabilitation: Netherlands coach

Netherlands head coach Frank de Boer has said that defender Virgil van Dijk needs to make a quick decision on his participation in the upcoming Euro 2020.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:53 IST
Hope van Dijk has made giant steps in his rehabilitation: Netherlands coach
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Netherlands head coach Frank de Boer has said that defender Virgil van Dijk needs to make a quick decision on his participation in the upcoming Euro 2020. Liverpool's Van Dijk has been out of action due to an injury after he was left with cruciate ligament knee damage following a tackle from Everton's Jordon Pickford during a Premier League clash on October 17 last year.

The defender underwent a surgery after that, and he has been out of action since then. However, the Netherlands coach remains hopeful of van Dijk returning for the Euro 2020. "I think he has to decide, it is his career. I can imagine that he is in a dilemma. Can It mean something for Oranje? I hope he has made giant steps in his rehabilitation," de Boer told ESPN, as reported by Goal.com.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp had also said that he wants van Dijk to participate in the Euro Cup, but he is not to sure about his chances of doing so. "Virgil's knee. I don't want to hold him back, but you cannot force it as well," The Reds boss said earlier this month. If you want to play in a tournament, you have to train beforehand, proper football training - and not a week before but weeks before," said Klopp.

"You can't after 10 or 11 months out train for a week and then play football, that is just not possible. It should not be possible. Nobody is holding him back, I can promise all the people in Holland that. But you can't force it, and we will not," he added. Euro 2020 is slated to begin on June 11 this year and the Netherlands will lock horns against Ukraine in their first game of the competition on June 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamilton wins Spanish GP ahead of Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.Verstappens Red Bull edged the pole-sitting Hamilton to the first curve to snatch the early...

Motor racing-Hamilton takes fifth Spanish Grand Prix win in a row

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row for Mercedes on Sunday. The Britons 98th career victory, from his 100th pole position, was his third win in four rac...

Talks for national alliance of oppn parties to start soon: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that talks for the formation of an alliance of opposition parties at the national level will start in a few days, and he has discussed the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.He also said that Congr...

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021