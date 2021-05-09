Left Menu

India has very good chance this time to win Test series in England, says Dravid

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid on Sunday said that the Virat Kohli-led side has a very good chance of winning the Test series in England.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:12 IST
India has very good chance this time to win Test series in England, says Dravid
Former India skipper Rahul Dravid (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid on Sunday said that the Virat Kohli-led side has a very good chance of winning the Test series in England. India and England are slated to lock horns in five-match Test series in UK this year. The series would commence in August, and India is also slated to square off against New Zealand in the finals of World Test Championship (WTC) in June.

"I really do think India have a very good chance this time. There's no question about England's bowling. Whatever bowling attack England put on the park, especially their seam-bowling attack, is going to be fantastic. They have a lot of players to pick and choose from and that's going to be terrific," Dravid said in a webinar organised by Live Aid India, a trust to help those affected by Covid-19, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "But if you look at their top six or top seven, you really think of one great batsman, a world-class batsman who is Joe Root. Obviously, Ben Stokes is another one, who is a good allrounder, but for some reason Ravichandran Ashwin seems to do well against him. And that should be an interesting contest. I know he's done well against Stokes in India, but it'll still be an interesting subplot to the series," he added.

Dravid also said that Kohli's side would be well prepared for the Tests against England and he also opined that a lot of players in the squad have the much-needed self-belief. "But I just think India will be well-prepared, have the confidence from Australia, there's lot of belief in the squad. A couple of players have been to England a few times, there's a lot of experience in the batting order this time around, so this is probably our best chance, maybe say 3-2 to India. I think India will play really well in England this time. It's a great opportunity we've got. After the WTC final, they're going to be in England for a whole month before the Test series starts. I don't think any team has had that kind of time to prepare for a Test series as India will have this time, so that surely should be a great advantage," said Dravid.

Talking about India's squad for the WTC final and five-match Test series against England, Dravid said: "It does seem balanced. It's a 20-member squad. The only other one who could have merited selection would've been Kuldeep Yadav, but he's fallen away over the last little bit. Also, with the kind of recent performances from Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, they're clear about the kind of balance they want in the squad." "With both Ashwin and Jadeja adding value with the bat and having like-for-like replacements in Axar and Washy, they're clear about the direction they want to take. It lengthens their batting and all four fingerspinners here allows them to do that. The make-up of the squad tells me they know their best XI even before they leave from here."

When asked whether both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja could find a place in the playing XI, Dravid said: "Yeah, why not? I mean, India has had success with that kind of line-up and especially with the way Ashwin and Jadeja have been batting at the moment, it gives them the best all-round balance. Once Hardik Pandya couldn't bowl, India didn't have anyone for that seam-bowling allrounder's slot. If it's a good summer and if it gets dry and pitches turn in England as well, India have the option of playing two really good spinners." "If India wins a couple of good tosses, India will have two really good spinners. It can turn in UK. They'll be wary of starting with pitches too damp and too green because of India's pace-bowling attack. So they'll have to prepare good wickets, and good wickets in England, from my experience of playing there, the sun comes out and if you don't water the wicket for five days, days four and five, it can turn," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi Police going extra mile to help people in distress

With the second COVID-19 wave straining healthcare facilities and affecting the lives of people, the Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned to help the people in their time of distress. Station Incharge of Lajpat Nagar Police Station Ran...

Out of jail, Lalu holds first 'virtual' interaction with party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal founding president Lalu Prasad, who is out on bail after spending more than three years behind bars, on Sunday held a much-awaited virtual interaction with workers of his party back home in Bihar.Prasad, who recently wa...

MBBS final year students being deployed for COVID duty in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday called upon the health institutions across the union territory to utilise the services of final year MBBS students for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 ...

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt beyond safe thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics.Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021