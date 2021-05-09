Motor racing-Hamilton takes fifth Spanish Grand Prix win in a row

Motor racing-Hamilton takes fifth Spanish Grand Prix win in a rowReuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:15 IST
Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row for Mercedes on Sunday. The Briton's 98th career victory, from his 100th pole position, was his third win in four races and sent him 14 points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who clawed back a point for the fastest lap and finished second.
Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas finished third.
