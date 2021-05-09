Left Menu

Hamilton wins Spanish GP ahead of Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.Verstappens Red Bull edged the pole-sitting Hamilton to the first curve to snatch the early lead.But Mercedes use of two pit stops to give Hamilton fresher tires down the final stretch paid off and allowed him to overtake the Dutchman with six laps remaining.

PTI | Montmelo | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:19 IST
Hamilton wins Spanish GP ahead of Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.

Verstappen's Red Bull edged the pole-sitting Hamilton to the first curve to snatch the early lead.

But Mercedes' use of two pit stops to give Hamilton fresher tires down the final stretch paid off and allowed him to overtake the Dutchman with six laps remaining. Hamilton followed his 100th career pole on Saturday by taking his 98th career win. He also tied Michael Schumacher's mark of six victories at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas steered his Mercedes to a third-place finish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi Police going extra mile to help people in distress

With the second COVID-19 wave straining healthcare facilities and affecting the lives of people, the Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned to help the people in their time of distress. Station Incharge of Lajpat Nagar Police Station Ran...

Out of jail, Lalu holds first 'virtual' interaction with party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal founding president Lalu Prasad, who is out on bail after spending more than three years behind bars, on Sunday held a much-awaited virtual interaction with workers of his party back home in Bihar.Prasad, who recently wa...

MBBS final year students being deployed for COVID duty in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday called upon the health institutions across the union territory to utilise the services of final year MBBS students for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 ...

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt beyond safe thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics.Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021