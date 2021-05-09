The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-GANGULY-IND-SL India will tour Sri Lanka in July for limited overs series: Ganguly By Kushan Sarkar Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said that the Indian team, sans the top players, will tour Sri Lanka in July for a limited overs bilateral series.

SPO-FOOT-IND-2NDLDALL AFC COVID chaos at AFC Cup: Matches postponed after BFC's protocol violation, positive cases in ATK Male/New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) It was a chaotic Sunday for Indian football as Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC was postponed and the team asked to leave Male for violating COVID-19 protocols, while all Group D fixtures in the same event were also put off after ATK Mohun Bagan reported two positive cases.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-2ND LD BFC Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC postponed after protocol breach Male, May 9 (PTI) Bengaluru FC's upcoming AFC Cup play-off match against Eagles FC was on Sunday postponed indefinitely after three members of the visiting team violated COVID-19 protocols.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-POSTPONEMENT AFC Cup's Group D matches, featuring ATK Mohun Bagan, postponed Kuala Lumpur, May 9 (PTI) The Asian Football Confederation on Sunday announced the postponement of AFC Cup Group D matches, also involving Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan, and which were scheduled to take place from May 14 to 21 in Male, Maldives.

SPO-FOOT-VIRUS-LD ATKMB Two ATKMB players test COVID positive before postponement of AFC Cup matches New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Two ATK Mohun Bagan players -- Prabir Das and SK Sahil -- tested positive for COVID-19, hours before their AFC Cup Group D matches in Maldives were postponed by the continental football governing body.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CHAPPELL IPL suspension shows game's vulnerability, T20 WC could be postponed or shifted: Chappell New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Australian great Ian Chappell feels the suspension of IPL is a reminder of cricket's vulnerability and does not rule out the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a postponement or shifting of the upcoming T20 World Cup from India.

SPO-CRI-AMBROSE-BUMRAH Bumrah can take 400 Test scalps, he's ''so different'' than any bowler I've seen: Ambrose New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) West Indies fast bowling great Curtly Ambrose says Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is ''so different'' from all other bowlers he has seen and has the potential to reach the 400 wicket milestone in Tests if he manages to stay fit.

SPO-CRI-IPL-NZ-LD RETURN Kiwi cricketers reach home after IPL's suspension, second group lands safely Auckland, May 9 (PTI) All New Zealand cricketers and coaches, who were involved in IPL 2021, have arrived home safely by private jets in two groups after the indefinite suspension of the T20 league midway into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WARNER-SLATER-BRAWL Warner and Slater deny late night brawl in Maldives Male (Maldives), May 9 (PTI) Star opener David Warner and cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater have denied reports of their involvement in a drunken bar brawl in Male, where Australian cricketers competing in the now-suspended IPL are waiting to board a flight home in a few days' time.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-RETURN MI's foreign recruits reached their destinations safely: franchise New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday said that all their foreign players and support staff have reached their respective destinations safely after the IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended midway into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PBKS-RETURN All Punjab Kings domestic team members have reached home safely: Franchise New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) All the Indian members of the Punjab Kings team have reached home safely after the suspension of the IPL, the franchise said on Sunday.

SPO-BOX-PRO-MANDEEP Boxing: Mandeep Jangra wins maiden pro bout in USA New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra made a positive start in the professional circuit, beating Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in Florida, USA.

SPO-HOCK-LD MANPREET Strongly believe we've best medal chance in Tokyo Olympics, says Manpreet Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team is clocking long hours in the sun to be ready for the heat and humidity that awaits them in Tokyo during this year's Olympics, says skipper Manpreet Singh who is confident that his team will peak at just the right time.

SPO-CRI-SAKARIYA-BEREAVED Cricketer Chetan Sakariya loses father to COVID-19 Rajkot, May 9 (PTI) Young Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya's father Kanjibhai Sakariya died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Bhavnagar on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-PSL-UAE PCB may host remaining matches of postponed-PSL in UAE Karachi, May 9 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened talks with the Emirates Cricket Board to hold the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League 6 in the UAE, next month.

SPO-SHOOT-COVID-OXYGEN-INITIATIVE National-level shooters helping with timely oxygen supply in UP New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Seeking to help those battling the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 national-level shooters have initiated a campaign in Uttar Pradesh to ensure timely supply of oxygen to health centres.

SPO-CRI-PAK-KAMRAN Kamran offers to pay Umar's fine for sake of brother's rehabilitation programme Karachi, May 9 (PTI) Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has offered to pay the fine imposed on Umar Akmal from his own PSL fee so that his younger brother can start his rehabilitation programme. SPO-RIJIJU-SHOOT-CROATIA I wanted shooters to train in safe environment: Rijiju on Croatia tour New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said his endeavour was to arrange a safe environment for the Olympic-bound shooters, who will soon be leaving the coronavirus-ravaged India to train and compete in Croatia.

