Cycling-Merlier wins stage two of Giro with impressive sprint

Italian Filippo Ganna retained the overall leader's pink jersey. Organisers paid tribute to Belgian Wout Weyland, who died on the race 10 years ago, with a painted 108 bib number - the one he was wearing when he crashed in the descent of the Passo del Bocco on May 8, 2011.

Reuters | Novara | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Belgian Tim Merlier won the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 179-km ride from Stupinigi to Novara, with an impressive sprint to give his Alpecin Fenix team a victory on their first appearance in the race on Sunday. Merlier took the early lead in the final straight and he never looked in danger as he beat Italians Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani.

Dutchman Dylan Gronewegen, who is making his comeback to racing after a nine-month suspension for causing Fabio Jakobsen's horror crash at the Tour of Poland last August, was fourth. Italian Filippo Ganna retained the overall leader's pink jersey.

Organisers paid tribute to Belgian Wout Weyland, who died on the race 10 years ago, with a painted 108 bib number - the one he was wearing when he crashed in the descent of the Passo del Bocco on May 8, 2011. Monday's third stage is a 190-km undulating ride from Biella to Canale.

